Tesla owners can now play Sonic the Hedgehog in their cars

Instead of pushing out an update that makes its cars better, someone at Tesla thought adding the original Sonic the Hedgehog game to its Arcade service takes precedence. That’s right; Tesla owners now can play the game right in their center console.

Sonic, the Hedgehog, game coming to all Teslas! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2021

Don’t worry; this isn’t one of those games owners can play while they’re driving. Instead, the game requires a USB controller to play it vs. using the accelerator or brake pedal as you would with other games on the platform.

Now, you may be asking yourself: Why does Tesla feel the need to add games to the infotainment console?

It’s pretty simple really. Telsa owners have to charge their cars and charging them isn’t as fast as filling up at a gas station.

So, instead of waiting around for the car to charge, this gives drivers something to do while they’re killing time.

Tesla is deeply committed to Tesla Arcade, and the company is constantly adding new games to the service. Previous additions include Stardew Valley, Cuphead, Fallout Shelter, and more.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk said games like Cyberpunk 2077 and the Witcher 3 were on the way, but there’s still no sight of them.

It’s extremely on-brand for a company that promises something that doesn’t deliver. In the meantime, Tesla owners at least have Sonic the Hedgehog to play.

