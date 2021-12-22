Tesla is being investigated for allowing drivers to play video games while driving

Well, it’s official. The US government is investigating Tesla over its car’s video games. However, the investigation doesn’t focus on the games themselves but on how they are played, specifically when the car is in motion.

Earlier this month, we covered a story based on a New York Times report that showed us how the center console could be used to play games by the driver, even if the vehicle is in motion. This obviously ruffled some feathers at the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The NHTSA is looking into Tesla models sold between 2017 and 2022 that feature this functionality. This Passenger Play feature covers about 580,000 Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y EVs.

NHTSA worries that Tesla drivers will lie and indicate they are a passenger, then play games. They are certain that this feature is safe on iPhones though pic.twitter.com/UcJHMQqkua — 🐶Earl of FrunkPuppy 🐶 (@28delayslater) December 22, 2021

The investigation will focus on the impact of Passenger Play on drivers and evaluate scenarios where a driver may interact with the feature. According to the NHTSA, this capability could “distract drivers and increase the risk of a crash.”

Tesla pushed out passenger Play to users sometime in December 2020. Previously, drivers or passengers could only play these while the car was parked. Now, even if the car is moving, some games are completely playable. However, a warning pops up on the screen that warns, “playing while the car is in motion is only for passengers.” But this is a warning that is easy to get around.

Now, are drivers actually playing these games while they’re driving? It isn’t very likely. But still, I can’t entirely agree that this should be functional when the car is in motion.

It will be interesting to see the conclusion of this NHTSA investigation. Unfortunately, Tesla hasn’t commented on the matter yet, and they probably won’t since the company axed its public relations department. But if we hear anything, we’ll keep you updated.

