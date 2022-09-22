The saga of Cyberpunk 2077 has been quite a bumpy ride. The game launched in an incredibly buggy, somewhat unplayable state. That led to refunds, review bombing, and general disappointment in the promising title.

Things got a little better over time with updates and bug fixes. But a delayed next-gen release schedule put another damper on gamers’ moods surrounding the game.

So here we are, almost two full years after the game’s release, and we still have one question: is Cyberpunk 2077 finally a playable game?

Is Cyberpunk 2077 a playable game now?

Short answer: If player numbers tell you anything, then absolutely.

Things are starting to look much better for Cyberpunk 2077. The game finally came out for next-gen consoles, Xbox Series X|S and PS5, after more delays. And it looks like the game is more popular than ever before.

Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning.

We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms! 💛 pic.twitter.com/zqggblztF8 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 21, 2022

The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page shared that the game has had daily players of more than 1 million every day this week. That’s certainly an improvement over the beginning.

The jump in the number of people playing the game likely coincides with the release of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime on Netflix.

Image: Netflix

Alongside the show’s release came the Edgerunners Update for Cyberpunk 2077. The update brings new weapons, quests, and a transmog system so you can switch up your style to what fits best.

Right now, it seems like Cyberpunk 2077 is in as good a place as it’s ever been before. It’s not uncommon for games to get boosts in players with big updates, but it’s impressive the way the game has bounced back from its early struggles.

Cyberpunk 2077 looks more than playable today. It actually looks much closer to the unique title that we were promised in the beginning. It might be time for me to dip my toes into Night City.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.