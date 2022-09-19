A hacker leaked tons of GTA 6 early gameplay footage

Over the weekend, a hacker leaked a massive dump of early Grand Theft Auto VI footage. A hacker by the name “teapotuberhacker” shared a file with 90 different videos of early GTA 6 gameplay on the GTA Forums.

Many people were skeptical early on, but a PCGamer report confirmed that the leak was accurate.

The massive leak showed early looks at many aspects of the upcoming game. There’s super early footage that takes place in a wide-open arena, seemingly to work on player movement.

GTA VI GTA 6 LEAK LEAKED WALKING IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/Yoaj70g0RK — Dababy (@Letsgocancelar) September 18, 2022

Then there are more polished clips, like a character exploring a strip club. One of the clips shows a female character running through a restaurant, robbing everyone in sight.

That’s on par with last year’s news that GTA VI would have a female playable character in its story. But GTA VI is still a couple of years away, and the leaked clips are clearly unfinished.

Most have tons of writing on-screen, and even the clearer clips include behind-the-scenes content used for development.

These kinds of leaks suck for both gamers and developers

Image: YouTube

Leaks like this aren’t really that great for anyone. Sure, gamers get an early look at the upcoming game they’re excited about.

But footage like this doesn’t give a real idea of what the game will look like. And many might be disappointed by what they see in the leaks.

And from a development standpoint, it’s got to be extremely frustrating. Developing a game like GTA VI takes tons of time, and the goal is for consumers to only see the finished end goal.

It would be like standing on a movie set while it’s getting made and being disappointed that you know the story when it actually comes out.

A couple of GTA 6 leak updates:



– The hacker has requested that someone from Rockstar/Take-Two contact them after going "unexpectedly viral"



– Take-Two has started to DMCA footage



I'll continue to update this as a thread as more information comes out. pic.twitter.com/vIymD1XGWv — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 18, 2022

This hacker claims to also have more data, including source code for both GTA V and GTA VI, as well as a GTA VI test build.

The hacker wants to sell this data back to Rockstar or Take Two. If the companies don’t make a deal, the hacker says they’ll leak even more.

Rockstar is acting quickly to combat this leak, issuing copyright takedowns quickly to hide the leaked footage. But some can still be found on YouTube, and, likely, Rockstar will never be able to take them all down.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: