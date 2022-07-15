Can the Steam Deck play GTA 5?

With Valve’s Steam Deck gaining some traction in the handheld gaming world, the fine folks at Rockstar have the opportunity to bring GTA 5 to yet another gaming device.

Grand Theft Auto V has had quite the journey when it comes to releases. It originally came out for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2013. Later, an enhanced version of the game came out on PC, Xbox One, and, PlayStation 4.

And finally, the game has been released on the latest console generation, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. So what about the Steam Deck? GTA 5 is available on Steam, so it would make sense that it would be available on Valve’s handheld gaming PC.

Is GTA V playable on Steam Deck?

Short answer: Yes, though there might be some minor issues.

At the end of the day, GTA 5 is definitely playable on the Steam Deck. And the word “playable” is key here.

Valve has a system that it uses to verify how well certain Steam games will work on the device. A Steam Deck Verified game will work perfectly, with no exceptions.

Steam Deck Playable means the game will work, but there could be minor issues. Steam Deck Unsupported games won’t work on the device at all. GTA 5 falls into the Steam Deck Playable category. The game was tested by Valve back in March of 2022 and run fine with a couple of minor issues.

First, Valve warns that there could be minor graphical issues with the game. The other potential issue is that the game’s launcher might require you to use the touchscreen of the Steam Deck to operate, and it may be difficult to navigate.

But beyond those minor issues, GTA 5 runs perfectly well on the Steam Deck. And let’s be honest, some minor graphical issues are probably not too bad to deal with when you can play a game as good as GTA 5 on your handheld gaming computer.

