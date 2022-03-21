Does Xbox Cloud Gaming work on the Steam Deck?

The handheld gaming market became a lot more complex with the Steam Deck. The device is essentially a full-on gaming PC that you can hold in your hands and play on the go. But, can you use the Steam Deck to stream games using Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft’s game streaming service. It’s offered as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and gives gamers the ability to play more than 100 Xbox games without lengthy downloads.

The service is available on many devices, including Android through the Game Pass app, as well as iOS, Mac, and PC through web browsers. You can even use the service on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. But what about the Steam Deck?

Is Xbox Cloud Gaming available on Steam Deck?

Short answer: Yes

Luckily for Steam Deck owners, the answer is yes. Microsoft and Valve worked together to help bring full compatibility of the game streaming service to the Linux-based Steam Deck.

The service technically worked on Steam Deck without any extra effort from the companies. However, it lacked support for the controls on the Steam Deck, making it difficult to play games.

But now, the service has full Steam Deck control support through the Linux version of Microsoft Edge. You can find Microsoft Edge in the Discover Software Center of SteamOS.

If you are looking for help on how to set up Xbox Cloud Gaming on your Steam Deck, you can check out this guide from Microsoft. There, you’ll find everything you need to know about using Xbox Cloud Gaming on your Steam Deck.

Now on top of the growing list of compatible Steam games that are available on the device, you can also play Xbox Cloud Gaming’s library of 100+ games.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.