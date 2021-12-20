When does the Steam Deck come out?

Valve has been gearing up for the release of its new handheld gaming console, the Steam Deck. Unlike any other handheld before, the Steam Deck is specifically designed with PC gaming in mind and gives users access to the majority of Steam’s massive library of games all in the palm of their hands.

The company announced its upcoming handheld device initially back in July of 2021. The device will feature a 7″ display and hardware powerful enough to run today’s AAA games. It will run its own special version of SteamOS, the company’s Linux-based operating system.

When Valve first announced the handheld device, the plan was for the device to launch sometime before the end of the year. We’re quickly approaching that time and there’s still no Steam Deck on the market to speak of. What gives?

When is the Steam Deck actually launching?

Short answer: February 2022, hopefully.

Yep, you guessed it. The Steam Deck is the latest piece of tech hardware to get pushed back because of global supply chain problems. As of right now, it looks like the handheld gaming machine is set to start shipping to customers in February.

This is definitely a huge bummer, especially for people who had already pre-ordered the devices. Luckily, it doesn’t look like the delay is going to be super long, although there’s still plenty of time for its release to be delayed even further.

