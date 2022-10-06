The Steam Deck is now available without a reservation

Valve launched its Steam Deck handheld gaming PC earlier this year. But up until now, you had to make a reservation through Steam and wait for availability before you could order. That changes today.

The company announced today on the official Steam Deck Twitter page that it is no longer taking reservations for the device. Instead, you can just head to the company’s website, place your order, and it’ll be on its way.

That’s a big relief for fans who didn’t want to wait in a reservation line. I reserved my Steam Deck back in April and was only able to place my order in the middle of September.

In addition to no longer requiring reservations for orders, Valve also announced the release of the official Steam Deck docking station.

The docking station comes with three USB-A ports, DisplayPort and HDMI for output, and a Gigabit Ethernet port for that sweet wired internet experience.

It uses USB-C for charging and comes with its own power cable, so you don’t have to worry about that.

And finally, Valve has added a few software features and fixed some bugs that could still be found on Steam Deck. New features include improvements to docking, like scaling, refresh rate, and resolution settings.

Valve has also updated the number of keyboards that work with the Steam Deck and improved the touchscreen and trackpad. These are among several other software updates that should make Steam Deck more reliable.

I’ve been playing around with the Steam Deck for a couple of weeks, and I’m absolutely loving it. If you’ve been on the fence about ordering your own, now’s as good a time as ever.

