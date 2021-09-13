#GameTechie
Which Xbox Series X|S games have ray tracing?
Ray tracing can take a game’s graphics to a whole new level.
The Xbox Series X|S supports a graphics technology called ray tracing, which essentially simulates how light naturally behaves inside the game environment. That makes for more realistic visuals, but it was too much for earlier consoles to handle.
The custom AMD silicon inside the Xbox Series X|S has enough power to enable the use of this new tech, but we all know technical performance doesn’t mean anything if there aren’t any games to take advantage of it. It has to be enabled by the game developers, so how many have actually added it into their games so far?
So, which games can I play in ray traced glory on my Xbox Series X|S?
Short answer: It’s a short list.
Here are all the current Xbox Series X|S games that support ray tracing.
- Bright Memory: Infinite
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of the Sea
- Chorus: Rise as One
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Once the next-gen upgrade arrives)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Xbox Series X only, no RT on Series S)
- Enlisted
- Fortnite
- Forza Motorsport
- Gears 5
- Halo Infinite
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hitman 3 (when available)
- Maneater
- Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition
- NBA 2K21
- Observer: System Redux
- Poker Club
- RIDE 4
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
- The Medium
- Watch Dogs Legion
Now that the Xbox Series X|S supports ray tracing, as well as the current generation of graphics cards for PC, expect this list to grow. We’ll periodically update the list as we hear of more games that include the tech.
