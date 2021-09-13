Which Xbox Series X|S games have ray tracing?

The Xbox Series X|S supports a graphics technology called ray tracing, which essentially simulates how light naturally behaves inside the game environment. That makes for more realistic visuals, but it was too much for earlier consoles to handle.

The custom AMD silicon inside the Xbox Series X|S has enough power to enable the use of this new tech, but we all know technical performance doesn’t mean anything if there aren’t any games to take advantage of it. It has to be enabled by the game developers, so how many have actually added it into their games so far?

So, which games can I play in ray traced glory on my Xbox Series X|S?

Short answer: It’s a short list.

Here are all the current Xbox Series X|S games that support ray tracing.

Bright Memory: Infinite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of the Sea

Chorus: Rise as One

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cyberpunk 2077 (Once the next-gen upgrade arrives)

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Xbox Series X only, no RT on Series S)

Enlisted

Fortnite

Forza Motorsport

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hitman 3 (when available)

Maneater

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Poker Club

RIDE 4

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

The Medium

Watch Dogs Legion

Now that the Xbox Series X|S supports ray tracing, as well as the current generation of graphics cards for PC, expect this list to grow. We’ll periodically update the list as we hear of more games that include the tech.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: