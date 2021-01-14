Can you gameshare on PlayStation 5?

If you managed to snag a PlayStation 5 when stores actually had stock, congratulations! Now it’s time to figure out what games to buy and play, but with next-gen games still in development, you might want to find a way to get gaming that doesn’t cost you a fortune.

You could buy some PS4 games, or borrow some DVDs from a friend if you know anyone that still buys physical media and isn’t averse to lending them out. It would be easy if you had a Nintendo Switch or an Xbox Series X, as you could use gameshare to borrow a digital library from a trusted friend.

Can you do the same on your new PlayStation 5?

So, can you gameshare on your PS5?

Short answer: Yes

Sony’s PlayStation 5 does have gameshare functionality, where you can play your friends’ or family members’ games on the same console, and even share PlayStation Plus. Make sure it’s someone you really trust, as you’re tying their account to your console, and vice-versa if you do the same on theirs.

There are three main parts to set up gamesharing:

Make sure Console Sharing and Offline Play is enabled on your PlayStation 5

Image: Sony

Turn on your PS5, and go to the Settings menu at the top-right of the main interface Navigate to Users and Accounts Scroll down to Other near the bottom of the list of options, then select Console Sharing and Offline Play Read what the next screen says. If it says You don’t have a PS5 with [Console Sharing and Offline Play] enabled at the top, head on to the next section because you have everything set how you need it. If you see [Console Sharing and Offline Play] is enabled for you on this PS5 you’ll want to Disable that and back out to the main menu

This is because you want the secondary PlayStation account (your friend’s who you’re gamesharing from) to be tied to your console, not your main account.

Sign in to the second PlayStation account (the one with the games you want to share)

Select your account picture at the top right, then select Switch User Then you want Add User Make sure you select Get Started under Add a User to this PS5 otherwise you won’t get the option you need to enable gamesharing You’ll need the username and password of the PlayStation account you’ll be adding, as well as access to their Two-factor authentication method, if they have it set up

Enable Console Sharing and Offline Play so it all works

Now you’re signed into the secondary account on the PlayStation 5, head back to Settings and find Users and Accounts > Console Sharing and Offline Play When you get to the screen you saw earlier, it should say You don’t have a PS5 with [Console Sharing and Offline Play] enabled at the top of the screen Select Enable and you’ll have gamesharing set up.

Now to use games owned on the secondary account, you’ll still need to be signed into that account, and download them while signed in. Once the download is finished, you can swap back to your Primary account and you’ll be able to play anything you installed. The only restriction? You have to be connected to the internet to play any games you own on your Primary account.

Enjoy gamesharing with your trusted friends, and even sharing PlayStation Plus benefits so you can save a little bit each year between you. Once it’s enabled, you don’t have to worry about it ever again. Well, maybe if you stop being friends, but changing your password should log out the account from the other PS5 console.

Have any thoughts on this? Plan on setting up gamesharing on PlayStation 5? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.