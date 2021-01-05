Here’s how to update your PlayStation 5

If you have a new PlayStation 5, one thing that you’ll need to do somewhat frequently is update the console. This is because it’s a new console and Sony is almost constantly finding things that need tweaking or updating.

Luckily, you can update the console quickly and easily, if you know where to look. We’ve got you covered on that, so follow along below if you want to update your PlayStation 5.

While your PS5 might push some updates out automatically, this is usually on a schedule. Also, internet connectivity issues can lead to updates not being automatically installed. Here’s how to manually update the console.

Head to the Gear icon located at the top-right of your PlayStation 5 home screen

Navigate to System

Then, with System Software highlighted, find System Software Update and Settings

Finally, select Update System Software



Boom, you are done! During the process, you might also see the option to update your console via jump drive, this is for those without reliable internet or can be used if an update is corrupt.

Have any issues updating your PS5? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

