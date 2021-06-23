Millions of people have been able to get their hands on the new PS5, and people are loving what the console has to offer so far. And of course, with a new generation of consoles comes an all-new controller. The PS5 DualSense controller has been received very well, and some people are even calling it the best controller ever made.

Over the course of the life of the DualSense controller, it has sense several software updates. It is not at all uncommon for companies to regularly push updates to console peripherals, like controllers and headsets. Sometimes new games come out that require additional functionality from a controller.

What is a little uncommon, is how Sony delivers its controller updates. More specifically, how there’s no real way to force an update if you don’t follow the correct console prompts. So to clear up any confusion regarding upgrading your DualSense controller, take a look here.

Keeping your PS5 DualSense controller up to date is pretty important. It is likely that some functions will be simply not possible without updating your controller. Updating your controller is relatively simple, with one, fairly inconvenient hiccup.

Here’s how you do it:

Power on your PS5 A prompt will appear when an update is available Plug your controller into the console with a USB cable Press X on the Update now option

That’s it, that’s all you have to do. Pretty simple right? While the DualSense updates are relatively simple to do, there is one, small issue. If you choose the other option, “Notify after 24 hours,” there’s actually no way to force the update.

If you get out of the prompt menu any way other than plugging in your controller and pressing X on “Update now,” then you’ll be forced to wait another 24 hours for the update. Unless you trick your console.

According to The Verge’s Tom Warren, there is a way to get around the 24 hour wait period for updating your DualSense controller.

Disconnect your console from the internet Head to Settings Select System Select Date and Time settings Move the time forward 24 hours

Once you’ve done this, your console should then force the update on you again. While this isn’t ideal, it may be a decent way to help some people circumvent the 24 hour wait that PlayStation forces on you for missing out on its prompts.

This seems like an oversight on PlayStation’s end, but at least DualSense controller updates aren’t generally crucial to the performance of your console. Just be sure to be careful when being prompted to update your controller on PS5.

