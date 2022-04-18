How to mute the mic on your PS5 controller by default

PlayStation’s latest controller, the DualSense, has several features to help make gaming more fun. One of the most noticeable features is a microphone nestled right in the controller so you can communicate with your friends.

The built-in microphone can be a game-changer when playing multiplayer games like Fortnite with your friends. But it’s also always on by default, so you might find yourself sharing with your online teammates when you don’t want to.

Fortunately, there is a way that you can mute the mic on your PS5 controller by default. This is the much safer option since your mic will be off unless you decide to turn it on. And you can always mute and unmute the mic using the button underneath the PlayStation button.

How to make your PS5 controller mic mute by default

Muting the microphone on your controller is relatively simple, but it does require you to navigate to the PlayStation 5 settings menu.

Navigate to Settings

Scroll down to Sounds and select the Microphone tab

Scroll to the setting labeled Microphone Status When Logged In and change to Mute

And that’s it. Now you won’t have to worry about random teammates in multiplayer games hearing your surroundings when you hop into a lobby.

You can still unmute and mute your controller manually if the mute setting is on. This setting just mutes the mic by default.

You’ll know when the mic on your PS5 controller is muted if you see the orange indicator light on the controller glowing. When the mic is muted, just tap the mute button on the controller and you’ll have an open mic again.

Hopefully, this option helps you. Personally, I think it’s much better to have your microphone muted by default and then unmuting it whenever necessary.

It could definitely save you from some potentially embarrassing moments when you’re gaming online.

