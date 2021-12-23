Can the PlayStation 5 lay on its side?

Sony’s PlayStation 5 was released at the end of 2020 and it has become the company’s fastest-selling console of all time. Technology has advanced greatly since the release of the PlayStation 4, and Sony’s latest console takes advantage of that.

The new console is fitted with a much faster SSD to help cut down on long load times in games. On top of that, the hardware inside is greatly improved, capable of gaming at 4K resolution up to 120 Hz.

The PlayStation 5 also features a pretty sweet-looking style upgrade. In all of the marketing images for the console, we see it positioned upright to help focus on its curvy features. So, that poses a question.

Now, some people may be wondering if they can lay the console on its side instead. You have probably asked this yourself. I mean, after all, you landed here on this article. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Can the PlayStation 5 be laid on its side?

Short answer: Yes

The answer is yes, absolutely. Both the Standard and Digital Editions of the PlayStation 5 can be laid on their side instead of being displayed upright.

In order to do this, you have to use a stand that comes with the console when you purchase it. Without that stand, the consoles will not lay correctly because of the curve in the design. But that included stand takes care of that problem.

It definitely seems like Sony was thinking vertical-first when designing the new console, as the shape seems to be styled with an upright positioning in mind. But the company knows that many will prefer to lay their consoles on the side, so the included stand makes that possible.

