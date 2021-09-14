PS5 users can finally add an extra SSD so they don’t have to keep deleting games

Video game files are getting incredibly massive these days and expandable storage is becoming a must-have for console gamers. Luckily for PS5 users, Sony is preparing to launch an update to unlock the console’s expandable M.2 SSD storage option tomorrow.

Earlier today, PlayStation announced the second major update to its PS5 console. Previously announced way back in February, this new update is finally coming to everybody, and it features a super important option for extra storage on the console.

PS5 gamers were initially able to store PS5 games on an external storage device thanks to an update in April, but that featured severe limitations. The console utilizes a high-speed, next-gen PCIe 4.0 SSD, which made it impossible to play PS5 games from an external drive.

However, with this update, you can now add an internal M.2 SSD that you will be able to play games from. There are plenty of M.2 SSDs to choose from, and you can now add up to an additional 4 TB of SSD storage to your console.

The update also includes some quality of life upgrades, with a few improved user experience features and 3D audio support for built-in television speakers. PlayStation Now subscribers also get an improvement that lets them pick between 720P and 1080P when streaming compatible games for better optimization.

With video game file sizes skyrocketing these days, this firmware update couldn’t come any faster. With the option to add up to 4 TB of extra playable storage on your PS5, you should have no problem installing all of the Call of Duty games that have come out in the last decade at one time.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.