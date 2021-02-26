PlayStation 5 users will be able to expand storage space this summer, according to Sony

Video game file sizes are becoming massive. Just look at the file sizes of the latest Call of Duty titles. PlayStation 5 gamers have had it especially bad, as there was no way to upgrade their storage. Thankfully, that’s changing.

According to Bloomberg, you’ll soon be able to upgrade the storage on your PS5, utilizing the empty M.2 SSD expansion slot inside the console.

The PlayStation 5 comes with an 825GB SSD, but only about 650GB of that is usable storage space. This means that if you want to enjoy both of Activision’s recent Call of Duty games, you’ll only have space for about one or two more games.

This storage expansion will be very welcome and looks to help combat the increasing file size of today’s video games.

The extra storage will be unlocked and be able to use thanks to a firmware update. This update will also allow for higher fan speeds to combat overheating. This will also be a welcome surprise, especially for more demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077, where overheating may become an issue.

While users can currently use the USB port on the back of the console to install additional storage, this will only work for PlayStation 4 titles. The PlayStation 5 is designed to utilize the high-speed, next-gen PCIe 4.0 SSD storage device, and external hard drives at present just won’t cut it for next-gen gaming.

While it is good to hear that Sony is actively working on expanding PlayStation 5 storage, no timeline has been set. More details are to come regarding this firmware update. Hopefully, users will see this feature sooner rather than later.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: