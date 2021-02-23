Sony is giving PS4 and PS5 gamers Ratchet & Clank for free

Sony has announced that it will continue its Play At Home initiative. The initiative started in April of last year to help encourage gamers to stay at home during the pandemic. Beginning in March, Sony is giving away the 2016 re-imagined version of the original Ratchet & Clank to PS4 and PS5 users.

Ratchet & Clank is a third-person platformer shooter where you play as the cat-like mechanic Ratchet. Accompanying you is Clank, a small in stature sentient robot. You will journey through the sci-fi world, defeating various evils with all kinds of exciting and ridiculous weapons and gadgets.

Last year’s Play At Home initiative saw users get Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collectionand Journey for free on the Playstation Store. This year, as well as offering Ratchet & Clank, Sony will offer free access to streaming service Funimation for a limited time.

Unlike the free games through PlayStation Plus, users will not require a PlayStation Plus account for these promotions in order to receive them. Ratchet & Clank will be available to all PS4 and PS5 users on the PlayStation Store beginning March 1st and must be redeemed before the end of the month.

That’s not all that Sony will be giving away

While last year saw Sony giving two games away as part of the Play At Home initiative, it seems like this year will be much bigger. Ratchet & Clank will be available for free download through the month of March. But the Play At Home initiative is set to go until June, so there will be more.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has said that this is only the first look at what is in store for this year. We should hear more over the next couple of weeks about what Sony has in store for us. I’m excited to see what’s to come of this welcome initiative from Sony.

