Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for February 2021

If you are hankering for some new games to play on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, then good news, Sony just announced the free games coming for PlayStation Plus members in February.

To access these games you’ll need an active PlayStation Plus membership, which normally runs about $60 per year.

This month is full of awesome titles, so let’s dive in!

Free PlayStation Plus games for February 2021

This month sees three free games coming for PS4 and PS5 users, with the titles being headlined by the awesome Control. Even better, this the Ultimate edition, and PS5 owners can even download the new version released specifically for next-gen.

If you miss games like Twisted Metal, then definitely make sure to check out Destruction Allstars if you are on PlayStation 5.

Finally, there is Concrete Genie on PS4, in which players will need to “use your Living Paint to create mischievous Genies whose magical powers will aid you in overcoming puzzles and seeing off bullies who pursue you.”

Control and Concrete Genie will be available until March 1 and Destruction Allstars will be available until April 5.

Also, don’t forget, you still have time to download January’s free games!

