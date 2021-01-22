Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for February 2021

The holidays are behind us now so if you have already exhausted the games you picked up at that time, then good news, Microsoft is back with another selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold members (Game Pass Ultimate members can also snag these).

With the upcoming price hike to Xbox Live Gold, hopefully, Microsoft continues to improve the free games offered each month.

Friendly reminder, you’ll need to have an active Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate account to not only download these games, but to continue playing them in the future, as well.

Free Xbox Games with Gold for February 2021

Image: Xbox

This month includes five games which is a nice surprise, with Gears 5 leading the way. The original Resident Evil is also making an appearance, which helps make for a solid month.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

There you have it! The five free games coming to Games with Gold in February 2021!

What do you think? Excited about any of these titles? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.