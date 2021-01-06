If your Xbox Series X controller keeps disconnecting, you’re not alone

While many headlines about the Xbox Series X and S have revolved around the limited stock of the console, another problem was snaking its way through the community – faulty controllers.

First reported by The Verge, both black and blue colorways of the new Xbox controller have had issues, with many users reporting that the controllers will connect and disconnect randomly. If you’ve ever experienced a controller not working, you know how frustrating that can be.

Now, it seems that Microsoft is working on a solution and is expected to push out an update that will alleviate the issues users are facing.

In a statement to CNET, a spokesperson notes, “We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update.”

What makes the issues even odder, is the fact that it only seems to happen with certain games for some users. On the Microsoft forums, users are reporting issues on games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but not other games. Others report that it happens in all of their games.

Considering the scope of this issue, it shouldn’t be long before Microsoft issues a fix. If you are experiencing issues, make sure to keep your controller updated to the latest firmware, as this will be how the issue will be fixed.

