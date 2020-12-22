Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2021

If you are gearing up for Christmas and already know your family is going to be gifting socks and other important (but not fun) things, just know that a new batch of free games is coming to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in January.

This month is admittedly better than the last couple of months, but don’t expect anything super wild here.

Just remember, you’ll need an active Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription to download and enjoy these games.

Free Xbox Games with Gold for January 2021

As usual, January features four titles for players to download. Little Nightmares and the remastered Dead Rising are headlining the games available and are available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. You can find all the titles and their availability dates down below.

Little Nightmares – Available January 1 to 31

– Available January 1 to 31 Dead Rising – Available January 16 to February 15

– Available January 16 to February 15 The King of Fighters XIII – Available January 1 to 15

– Available January 1 to 15 Breakdown – Available January 16 to 31

There you have it! The four free games coming to Games with Gold in January 2021!

What do you think? Excited about any of these titles? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

