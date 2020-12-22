Even GameStop will refund your Cyberpunk 2077 purchase

Things are so bad for Cyberpunk 2077 that even GameStop is now offering its customers refunds for the game. Yes, the same GameStop that’s strapped for cash will pay back any customer who bought the game from its stores, even if the package is opened. This information comes to light from an internal company memo acquired by Kotaku.

Anyone who’s shopped at GameStop before knows the company has a strict “no fucking around” return policy. In most cases, the game has to be unopened and returned within 30-day of purchase. Thankfully, customers won’t have to worry about the unopened box clause, but they’ll still have to return the game within that 30-day window.

According to the memo, GameStop is even telling its employees to place a “Defective” label on the game when it’s sent back to the company’s warehouse. As Slashgear notes, “this is the most accurate description of the game.” Ouch.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a rough launch. Seriously, it’s a train-wreck. The game is riddled with bugs. It’s crashing people’s consoles. And in some cases, the game is simply unplayable. CD PROJEKT RED, the developer who made the game, says that patches addressing critical fixes in the game are being worked on and should be pushed out sometime in January and February of 2022.

Until then, if you have a nice PC gaming rig, your best bet is playing the game on that because so far, the game is running somewhat more smoothly on that than it is on a console. We’ve reached out to GameStop for comment.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: