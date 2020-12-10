Connect with us

Cyberpunk 2077 is full of amusing bugs – here are our favorites

Buckle up, there’s a bunch of them.

cyberpunk 2077 glitch
Image: PipperBipper / Twitter

We’ve been waiting for Cyberpunk 2077, the sprawling open-world RPG from CDPR, to release for many years. Well, it’s finally here, with all the beauty and grit that Night City can offer. It also comes with a huge list of bugs and glitches, that we’ll likely amuse ourselves with before the developer fixes them in a future patch.

I mean, we kinda expect frame rate issues or other minor glitches with any major launch nowadays, and the usual Day 1 patch. Some of the glitches seem to be driver issues, as updated drivers make them go away. We scoured Twitter to find our favorite glitches and gameplay bugs, so read on for a light-hearted look at the current state of the game.

Here are some of our favorite glitches in Cyberpunk 2077

From random trees to disembodied heads, it’s all here.

When you really, really get ahead of yourself…

Trees, trees everywhere. Pretty sure that even your cyber eyes aren’t supposed to be able to see through walls at all times

And more tiny trees. If you see this, go update your Nvidia graphics driver, that should fix it.

Or not… for a cyberpunk future where resources are scarce, there sure are a fuckton of trees

Did… CDPR build Cyberpunk 2077 on top of the glitchy engine from The Witcher 2?

Not sure how this was actually supposed to work, maybe they’re missing the rickshaw? Either way, it’s nice to have a buddy to carry you through sticky situations.

I guess this might be a feature? Giddy-up!

Oh, now the glitches are working on behalf of Weight Watchers

Yep, those burgers look almost sentient

In the future, we don’t need to open doors

Oh, Uber’s flying taxis finally exist

Apparently, chairs are difficult in the future

TFW you leave your head inside your car because you’re in a hurry

Hello, sir? Your Uber is ready

Hey, at least you can pet the cats

I think maybe some character animations were modeled on Assassin’s Creed Unity

Computer, enhance. No wait, don’t do that 

Blink and you miss him… not great when you have to kill then pilfer through his pockets

Is this what they meant by “Ghost in the Machine”?

Okay, we’ve had enough laughing at CDPR for Cyberpunk 2077. They’ve got a good track record of fixing bugs after release so we’ll just wait until then. I mean, anyone remember how bad some of the Witcher 3 bugs were?

Anyway, for any open-world RPG of this level of scope, we’d be surprised if there were zero bugs on release. Seriously, there’s a point when you need to just ship the game, and fix issues afterward. CDPR has a good track record for not abandoning games after release and fixing issues and even adding free DLC. I can’t see Cyberpunk 2077 being any different, so maybe just wait for the fixes to be in if you don’t have FOMO to play it right now.

Whatever bugs there are, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 is the new benchmark for what open-world game design can aspire to. The sheer amount of things to do and see in the sprawling Night City is staggering, and I’m only a few hours into my first playthrough. We’ll have a review up in due time, but until then, cya chooms.

What do you think? Have you played Cyberpunk 2077 yet? Noticed any bugs? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

