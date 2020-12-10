Cyberpunk 2077 is full of amusing bugs – here are our favorites

We’ve been waiting for Cyberpunk 2077, the sprawling open-world RPG from CDPR, to release for many years. Well, it’s finally here, with all the beauty and grit that Night City can offer. It also comes with a huge list of bugs and glitches, that we’ll likely amuse ourselves with before the developer fixes them in a future patch.

I mean, we kinda expect frame rate issues or other minor glitches with any major launch nowadays, and the usual Day 1 patch. Some of the glitches seem to be driver issues, as updated drivers make them go away. We scoured Twitter to find our favorite glitches and gameplay bugs, so read on for a light-hearted look at the current state of the game.

Here are some of our favorite glitches in Cyberpunk 2077

From random trees to disembodied heads, it’s all here.

When you really, really get ahead of yourself…

yes.. YESSS

CYBERPUNK IS DELIVERING THE BUGS pic.twitter.com/oBZqH3NTgM — magnumb 🦘✨ (@MagsRevere) December 7, 2020

Trees, trees everywhere. Pretty sure that even your cyber eyes aren’t supposed to be able to see through walls at all times

And more tiny trees. If you see this, go update your Nvidia graphics driver, that should fix it.

I knew Cyberpunk 2077 was going to be glitchy but I did not expect my entire game to be covered with tiny trees pic.twitter.com/YGpHYUTUTS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 10, 2020

Or not… for a cyberpunk future where resources are scarce, there sure are a fuckton of trees

This is my cyberpunk experience so far. Started the game and this bug follows me around the whole area. Years in development with constant delays. This game still needs a lot of work! #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/4EkWDFFFdQ — Kanishk (@KanishkT47) December 10, 2020

Did… CDPR build Cyberpunk 2077 on top of the glitchy engine from The Witcher 2?

Yo

It seems that the texture bug from Witcher 2 and 3 is also happening in cyberpunk pic.twitter.com/eG8BNTiEeN — 🏴‍☠️ CM Berserker Meat 🏴‍☠️ (@RosulZKury) December 9, 2020

Not sure how this was actually supposed to work, maybe they’re missing the rickshaw? Either way, it’s nice to have a buddy to carry you through sticky situations.

lol this is most hilarious bug glitch ever i seen in Cyberpunk 2077 pic.twitter.com/HkClbY2Mse — Hawj Gamer (@MichaelHawj2021) December 10, 2020

I guess this might be a feature? Giddy-up!

I don't mind bugs in games if they're not horrible. I don't even know if this was a bug in #Cyberpunk2077. Maybe they just like piggy back rides and I came in being all judgmental. pic.twitter.com/myvg8ipzf5 — Meathamski (@Meathamski) December 10, 2020

Oh, now the glitches are working on behalf of Weight Watchers

Yep, those burgers look almost sentient

Honestly the bugs are some of the best parts of #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/yROEfl5R9V — Jordan Raskopoulos (@JordanRasko) December 10, 2020

In the future, we don’t need to open doors

there are some weird bugs, but the game still pretty nice 😮 #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/6C3TjpAigL — Lil Arro ( ´･･) (@DavidArroyaveJ1) December 10, 2020

Oh, Uber’s flying taxis finally exist

Cars can fly in the future… These bugs are killing me #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/mSzsZQw1ns — ATOMIC-ERA (@ChazzSavage) December 10, 2020

Apparently, chairs are difficult in the future

TFW you leave your head inside your car because you’re in a hurry

Hello, sir? Your Uber is ready

I expected bugs, but nothing as funny as this #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/02uLSChn2R — Octavia Autumnborne (@MsAutumnborne) December 10, 2020

Hey, at least you can pet the cats

HELLO WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT HOW YOU CAN PET A CAT IN #CYBERPUNK2077 ?????? WHO CARES ABOUT THE BUGS WHEN YOU CAN PET CATS?? pic.twitter.com/pgau33oQnr — 찰 스 👑 (@werhu) December 10, 2020

I think maybe some character animations were modeled on Assassin’s Creed Unity

Ok this bug is freaking me out 😂😂😂😂😂😂#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/otBG4WQfeX — Geek Evasion (@GeekEvasion) December 10, 2020

Computer, enhance. No wait, don’t do that

Blink and you miss him… not great when you have to kill then pilfer through his pockets

So this is one of the bugs i ran into on #Cyberpunk2077… i eventually killed him but then I needed to search his body to progress in the mission but there was no action to do so… pic.twitter.com/Mn2rLfQRS5 — Jason Andrews (@JasonA1995) December 10, 2020

Is this what they meant by “Ghost in the Machine”?

I love the bugs in this game. HAHAHA #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/nWa2O522eE — Mak (@koreansenpai_) December 10, 2020

Okay, we’ve had enough laughing at CDPR for Cyberpunk 2077. They’ve got a good track record of fixing bugs after release so we’ll just wait until then. I mean, anyone remember how bad some of the Witcher 3 bugs were?

"It's unbelieveable how many bugs are in the reviewcopy of Cyberpunk 2077, the new game of the Company that made the almost perfect Witcher III!" Meanwhile Witcher III at launch: pic.twitter.com/sZsqtmkK1C — The_Aimless (@The_Aimless_) December 8, 2020

Anyway, for any open-world RPG of this level of scope, we’d be surprised if there were zero bugs on release. Seriously, there’s a point when you need to just ship the game, and fix issues afterward. CDPR has a good track record for not abandoning games after release and fixing issues and even adding free DLC. I can’t see Cyberpunk 2077 being any different, so maybe just wait for the fixes to be in if you don’t have FOMO to play it right now.

Whatever bugs there are, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 is the new benchmark for what open-world game design can aspire to. The sheer amount of things to do and see in the sprawling Night City is staggering, and I’m only a few hours into my first playthrough. We’ll have a review up in due time, but until then, cya chooms.

