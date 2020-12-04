Razer has a new modular gaming PC that could be perfect for people that don’t want to build their own

If you are struggling to get an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, but want something new and shiny to game on, Razer is finally releasing its modular gaming PC, the Tomahawk. Its modular setup means that people that aren’t quite ready for a full gaming PC build but want the power and flexibility of a gaming PC.

Now, that said, it’s very expensive, due in part to the Intel NUC module included in the unit. Within that NUC, you’ll find a Core i9-9980HK processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB SSD. The unit also includes a 2TB HDD. Without a graphics card, the Tomahawk will set you back an eye-watering $2,400. Add a GeForce 3080 and that price shoots up to $3,200.

To keep everything cool in the unit, it features multiple fans, which are a necessity, as the box that everything fits into is relatively small for a full-blown PC build. It also has Bluetooth 5.0, a 750w power supply, and plenty of that sweet, sweet RGB lighting, a staple of Razer products.

The Razer Tomahawk should be available for preorder soon, but the website seems to be still showing a placeholder price. Once it is available, that listing price should update, as long as give users preorder options and part options

