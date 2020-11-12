Don’t blow vape juice into your Xbox Series X for clout, you dummies

The Xbox Series X had only been out for a couple of days and social media already has some viral videos supposedly showing them smoking under pressure. We say “supposedly” because you can get the exact same effect by blowing a big phat vape cloud into your cloud-enabled gaming console. Those videos even prompted a response from @Xbox on Twitter, giving a PSA to “not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X.”

See, vape clouds aren’t actually smoke, they’re made of vaporized glycol, glycerine, water, flavorings, and additives such as nicotine. Yeah, you’re blowing water and other liquids into your plugged-in electronic device. Not big, not clever, not a safe thing to do for either your console or you.

We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X. — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2020

Now, while the risk of you getting your clout-farming face being electrocuted while blowing clouds of vape juice into your console is slim, it’s another story for your console. You could actually cause a fire, if that vapor cloud short-circuits any of the high-voltage sections of your console, giving you instant karma instead of clout.

Just don’t do it, k? You don’t want to run the risk of your perfectly working (for the most part), brand-new console dying on launch day. Not when so many people missed out, and scalpers are selling consoles at over-inflated prices.

What do you think? Surprised that people are doing this for clout? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: