Apple TV is now available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Following Microsoft’s lead, Apple TV is now available to download on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, just like Sony promised us a month ago.

Sony included the rollout to coincide with the PlayStation 5 launch, which starts today, November 12, in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. But for folks who aren’t lucky enough to get their hands on a new PlayStation 5, the app is also downloadable for the PS4.

So what’s so special about the streaming service? Honestly, it’s just another streaming app. It pulls content from the iTunes Store and other third-party content providers like Showtime, HBO, Starz, and more.

The main feature is Apple TV+, which costs $4.99 a month, and it features Apple’s original programming, including Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show.

So yea, if you wanted another streaming service to add to your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, Apple TV is now available for anyone to download. Happy streaming.

