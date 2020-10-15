The Apple TV app is making its way to Android TV, starting with Sony’s latest 4K TVs first

Apple is feeling a little gracious after its recent iPhone event, and now the company is making its Apple TV app available to Android TV users. And to kick things off, Sony announced that anyone who purchased any of its new X900H series of 4K HDR TVs in the United States can now get the app via a simple software update.

With the Apple TV app, users can access a ton of Apple TV Plus originals (think it of as an alternative to Netflix or Amazon Prime Video) and access their personal library of TV shows and movie purchases. And like Amazon Prime Video, you can subscribe to premium channels like HBO for a monthly fee, which you can watch directly in the Apple TV app.

Additionally, Sony says, “The Apple TV app will launch on select 2018 models and most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year.” So if you have an older Sony TV, there’s hope that you’ll get access to the app very soon.

With this news, we can thank Amazon for breaking the mold here. The Fire Stick was the first Android device Apple allowed Apple TV to be embedded in. Amazon’s Fire TV runs a customized version of the Android operating system.

Will we see Apple TV on Android smartphones or tablets anytime soon? If I were a betting man, I’d say not anytime soon, but who knows, I could be wrong.

