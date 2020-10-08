Apple TV+ subscribers are getting an extension on their free subscriptions

If you purchased a new Apple device last year, it’s possible you received a free year of Apple TV+. While that is an awesome deal at any time, people have especially been utilizing it recently, as many of us have been doing our best to keep our butts at home due to COVID-19. That said, that offer is about to expire for many people, as the free year is about to run out. Or is it?

Now, it is being reported by TechCrunch that Apple is planning on extending that free subscription through February’s 2021 billing cycle.

In addition to that, TechCrunch notes that monthly subscribers who start their service before November 1, 2020, will get a $4.99 credit (which is how much Apple TV+ costs) each month through February 2021. You do not have to do anything to get this offer, as it will occur automatically, but you should see an email noting the credits or the extension.

It should also be noted that the free year offer is still available. So with new iPhones almost assuredly on the way, that means you’ll too be able to snag a free year of Apple TV+ if you so choose.

