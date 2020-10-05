Apple has confirmed some nasty iOS 14 bugs for iPhone and Apple Watch users

Overall, the upgrade to iOS 14 for most users has been a problem-free experience. The new features make iOS more usable than ever, you have more control over your privacy, and it feels overall faster than iOS 13 ever was.

That said, it’s not been a bug-free time for everyone, and Apple has confirmed that there is a handful of data and battery-related problems that can only be solved by “eras[ing] all content and settings from your iPhone.”

Most of these problems are to do with Apple’s fitness suite of apps, with every app from Apple Health to Activity having troubles with the storage of data. There’s also a general “increased battery drain on your iPhone or Apple Watch,” which seems to be fixed by doing a wipe and reinstall of your device.

To me, that makes me think that something got missed in the upgrade to iOS 14, maybe some code from iOS 13 that isn’t used in the new operating system version but wasn’t cleared off properly by the upgrade process.

@AppleSupport Whoa. iOs 14.0.1 major battery drain, days later. Whyyyyyyyy? Sigh. Hate having to recharge mid day again. Battery health 92%. iPhone 11. Should not be so. — Livin' (@LJDEM) September 30, 2020

Again, the only way to rectify these issues at this time is to backup your iPhone or Apple Watch, wipe the device, and set it back up with the backup file you just created. There’s a possibility that Apple can fix this with the next iOS 14 update, but maybe not. I was having battery troubles so I’ve just wiped my iPhone to test if anything has changed and will update accordingly.

If you’re having issues with health apps or battery life, check out Apple’s support page which details the steps you need to take.

