New iOS 14 update fixes issue with third-party apps reverting on restart

iOS 14 has introduced plenty of awesome features that have improved the user experience. From widgets and customizable icons to the use of third-party apps as default, there’s a lot to like about iOS 14 on iPhone.

Setting third-party apps as default is great for users that prefer things like Gmail for the mailing applications, but shortly after the release, people noticed that default apps would reset if you restarted your iPhone. Which, obviously, defeated the whole purpose of the feature. Thankfully, Apple was quickly made aware of the issue and it has now been sorted out.

The new iOS 14.0.1 update, available now, fixes a couple of issues, but for many people, the biggest tweak is definitely fixing the third-party app issue. Now, if you restart your phone, third-party apps will remain as the default choice.

Other updates introduced include camera tweaks on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, WiFi connectivity issues, and issues with the News widget not displaying images.

What do you think? Have you noticed any issues with iOS 14 on your iPhone or iPad? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

