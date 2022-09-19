Connect with us

Apple

iPhone 14 Pro camera reportedly has issues with third-party apps

Users have noticed that their camera shakes and makes an awful grinding noise when attempting to open it on a third-party app.

apple logo with apple products blurred in the background

New iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners have reported a strange issue. Third-party apps appear to make the camera shake “uncontrollably” and noisily in some cases.

Reddit, Twitter, and TikTok users reported similar behavior from their brand-new iPhones. The other common thread? The issues go away as soon as the first-party Camera app is opened.

Check out this video of the unusable camera below when trying to use the camera on Snapchat. The feed is visibly vibrating, possibly caused by the iPhone switching between two lenses or deciding where to focus.

The video below on TikTok shows not only the camera shaking but also shows noise emitting from the iPhone 14 Pro Max camera modules.

Interestingly, comments on this post mention similar issues on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, while others say they’ve encountered this on their iPhone 6s Plus.

@damian.m.munoz

This happens on the new #iphone14promax when you try to record something. When it’s first on front camera mode while recording something new. Switch to back camera and it happens. #apple #iphone #iphonetricks #bug #buggy

♬ Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

We could find multiple posts of similar issues with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro, although it’s unclear whether they use the Camera app or third-party ones.

All the iPhone 14 Pro reports currently mention the issue in third-party camera apps. It’s entirely possible that this can be fixed with software updates. Whether that’s from Apple or third-party developers, the answer is unclear at this point.

This isn’t the only issue Apple is experiencing on the iPhone 14 Pro. A bug is causing some units to “freeze after customers transfer their data from an older iPhone.

Concerning, yes, but this is something Apple should be able to fix with an update.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Related Topics

Maker, meme-r, and unabashed geek. Hardware guy here at KnowTechie, if it runs on electricity (or even if it doesn't) I probably have one around here somewhere. My hobbies include photography, animation, and hoarding Reddit gold.

More in Apple