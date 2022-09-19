iPhone 14 Pro camera reportedly has issues with third-party apps

New iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners have reported a strange issue. Third-party apps appear to make the camera shake “uncontrollably” and noisily in some cases.

Reddit, Twitter, and TikTok users reported similar behavior from their brand-new iPhones. The other common thread? The issues go away as soon as the first-party Camera app is opened.

Check out this video of the unusable camera below when trying to use the camera on Snapchat. The feed is visibly vibrating, possibly caused by the iPhone switching between two lenses or deciding where to focus.

Dear @Snapchat plz fix your camera for iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is what happens when using the front camera. It instantly shakes even when restarting the app. You can actually feel all the cameras working to focus and nothings working. @AppleSupport or @Apple you guys too. pic.twitter.com/BRsyws8pML — Chris Ocean (@ChrisOcean24) September 17, 2022

The video below on TikTok shows not only the camera shaking but also shows noise emitting from the iPhone 14 Pro Max camera modules.

Interestingly, comments on this post mention similar issues on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, while others say they’ve encountered this on their iPhone 6s Plus.

We could find multiple posts of similar issues with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro, although it’s unclear whether they use the Camera app or third-party ones.

All the iPhone 14 Pro reports currently mention the issue in third-party camera apps. It’s entirely possible that this can be fixed with software updates. Whether that’s from Apple or third-party developers, the answer is unclear at this point.

This isn’t the only issue Apple is experiencing on the iPhone 14 Pro. A bug is causing some units to “freeze after customers transfer their data from an older iPhone.“

Concerning, yes, but this is something Apple should be able to fix with an update.

