iPhone owners can now test T-Mobile’s network without switching carriers

T-Mobile has long had a “Test Drive” program, where you could try out their network free of charge, via a hotspot you connect your phone to. Now you don’t even need additional hardware, as long as you have an iPhone with eSIM functionality.

All you need to do is download the app from the App Store, fill in some details, and tap the Add Cellular Plan button to add T-Mobile as a secondary carrier via eSIM, with 30 days or 30GB of data (whichever comes first) trial of T-Mobile.

The best part? If you’ve got a 5G-capable iPhone, you also get T-Mobile’s 5G coverage through the trial, so you can figure out if the service is worth it to you.

The eSIM Test Drive program only started last week, so it’s still in the early stages. You’ll need an iPhone XS or newer, to use eSIM functionality, and it has to be carrier-unlocked, and running iOS 14.5 or later.

The app walks you through anything you need to know while you’re setting it up, and if you decide to keep service after the trial, the app makes that easy to accomplish as well.

It’s a neat service from T-Mobile, letting you try out another cellular service without having to go into a store, order a physical SIM card, or even talk to another human being.

Maybe in the future, all carriers will have a program like this, so consumers can choose the service that fits their needs, without all of the hassle that the current methods entail.

