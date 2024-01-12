What is deepfake porn?

Quick Answer: Deepfake porn involves using AI to superimpose individuals’ faces onto pornographic content without their consent, raising serious ethical concerns.

What does the rise of deepfake pornography say about our society’s relationship with technology and consent?

Deepfake porn relies on advanced deep-learning algorithms that can analyze facial features and expressions in order to produce realistic face swapping in videos and images.

While the technology itself is neutral, its nonconsensual use to create involuntary pornographic deepfakes has become increasingly common.

The term “deepfakes” combines “deep learning” and “fake” to describe this content that depicts people, often celebrity deepfake porn, engaged in sexual acts that they never consented to.

Their faces are mapped onto the bodies of adult performers without permission, in essence creating a digitally falsified reality.

What is a deepfake?

Short Answer: Videos with faces swapped out onto bodies in videos, making it appear as if they’re in a porn video.

Deepfake porn videos are created using AI to swap faces onto bodies in videos, making it look like individuals are in explicit content.

In the world of adult content, it’s a disturbing practice where it looks like certain people are in these videos, even when they’re not.

Image: TrustedReviews

Why is it an issue?

Critics have raised legal and ethical concerns over the spread of deepfake porn, seeing it as a form of exploitation and digital assault.

The subjects, predominantly women, have no control over these realistic but fabricated videos that appropriate their likeness and identity.

This takes away their ability to consent to the sexual acts seemingly depicted and robs them of autonomy over their own intimacy.

Additionally, deepfakes have been used as tools for harassment, manipulation, and even blackmail.

While deepfake technology itself is neutral, its nonconsensual use for pornography warrants examination. Shouldn’t people have a right to consent regarding their own depiction in sexual media?

Call for accountability

In light of these concerns, lawmakers and advocates have called for accountability around deepfake porn.

From a legal standpoint, questions have emerged around issues like copyright, the right to publicity, and defamation statutes.

Technologists have also highlighted the need for solutions like digital watermarking to authenticate media and detect involuntary deepfakes. Critics have called on companies creating synthetic media tools to consider building ethical safeguards.

There have also been demands for policies that prohibit nonconsensual deepfake porn, enforce takedowns of deepfake pornography, and allow for civil recourse.

This complex issue intersects technological capabilities with ethical norms around consent, calling for nuanced public debates on the way forward.

