How much is the iPhone 16?

Quick Answer: The iPhone 16 starts at $799 and offers a range of configurations up to $1,099 for the most advanced model.

Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 16, has arrived, packed with exciting new features and upgrades. But how much will it set you back?

Let’s break down the pricing for the different models and storage configurations and some of the best deals and trade-in offers available.

We’ll also explore the key specs, release date, and where you can buy the iPhone 16. By the end of this article, you’ll have all the information you need to decide if it’s the right choice for you.

How much does the iPhone 16 cost?

Short Answer: A stock iPhone 16 starts at $799, iPhone 16 Plus starts at $1099, and the Pro starting at $999.

The base model iPhone 16 starts at $799 for the 128GB configuration.

The 256GB model is $899, and the top-tier 512GB version is $1,099. The larger iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899 for 128GB, $999 for 256GB, and $1,199 for 512 GB.

The Pro models, with their more advanced cameras and features, start at $999 for the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro and $1,199 for the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Model Storage Price iPhone 16 128GB $799 iPhone 16 256GB $899 iPhone 16 512GB $1,099 iPhone 16 Plus 128GB $899 iPhone 16 Plus 256GB $999 iPhone 16 Plus 512GB $1,199 iPhone 16 Pro 128GB $999 iPhone 16 Pro Max 128GB $1,199

Deals and Trade-In Offers

As always, there are several ways to save money on your new iPhone 16. Apple is offering up to $650 off when you trade in an iPhone 7 Plus or newer.

AT&T has deals of up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max with eligible trade-in.

Verizon is offering a guaranteed trade-in of up to $1,000 for new and existing customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan.

T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 off any iPhone 16 model with an eligible trade-in on their Magenta Max plan.

Be sure to check with your carrier and other retailers for the best deals available.

Release Date and Availability

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series start on Friday, September 13, and the phones will hit store shelves on Friday, September 20.

You can pre-order from the Apple Store, major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, and retailers like Best Buy.

Key Features and Specs

Image: KnowTechie

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a powerful new A18 Bionic chip, and a 48MP main camera with improved low-light performance.

It also includes a new Action and Camera Control buttons, faster Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and longer battery life. The Pro models add even more advanced camera capabilities, including a 48MP telephoto lens and improved zoom.

Colors and Storage

The iPhone 16 comes in five bold colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.

The storage options are 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB for the standard and Plus models and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB for the Pro models.

Carriers

The iPhone 16 will be available on all major carriers in the US, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, as well as newer carriers like Boost Mobile.

You’ll also be able to buy an unlocked iPhone 16 from Apple to use on the carrier of your choice.

Accessories

Image: KnowTechie

Apple offers a range of accessories to protect and enhance your new iPhone 16, including cases with MagSafe, screen protectors, and AirPods].

Third-party manufacturers like Casetify, Zagg, and Belkin also offer various cases, screen protectors, and charging accessories.

The iPhone 16 is a powerful and feature-packed smartphone with a lot to offer. With its improved cameras, faster chip, and new design elements, it’s a compelling upgrade for those due for a new phone.

By taking advantage of the best deals and trade-in offers, you can get your hands on the iPhone 16 for a lower upfront cost.

Pro-tip: Be sure to pre-order quickly when they go live on September 13 to ensure you get your new phone on launch day, September 20.

Whether you’re looking for a new daily driver or a phone for photography and content creation, the iPhone 16 is definitely worth considering.

Its mix of performance, features, and ecosystem makes it a great choice for anyone invested in the Apple universe. With the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max offering even more advanced capabilities, there’s an iPhone 16 model to fit a range of needs and budgets.

The iPhone 16 is available in a range of colors and storage configurations to suit different styles and requirements.

From the bold and bright pink and ultramarine, to the sleek and classic black and white, there’s an iPhone 16 color to match your personality. And with storage options up to 1TB on the Pro models, you’ll have plenty of space for all your apps, photos, videos, and files.

When does the iPhone 16 come out?

With pre-orders starting on September 13 and availability on September 20, you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on the iPhone 16.

Be sure to check the Apple website and other retailers for the best deals, and consider trading in your old phone to save even more.

The iPhone 16 is a powerful new smartphone with a lot to offer, and it’s shaping up to be a popular choice for those upgrading from older iPhone models.

What are your thoughts on the new iPhone 16? Are you excited about its features, pricing, or available colors? We’d love to hear your opinions! Share your thoughts in the comments below.

