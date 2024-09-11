iPhone 16 gets more RAM, but keeps the USB 2.0 port

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple wrapped up the “It’s Glowtime” event just days ago and finally unveiled the iPhone 16 family to the world. As usual, the new iPhones are all about the camera, but the newest twist is AI. However, the new iPhones are not coming with Apple Intelligence from the get go-fans have to wait a month.

The new Camera Control button was also one of the event’s main highlights. Although the new iPhones have yet to reach our hands, we hear the new button is already a hit, and some competitors are already looking to add it to their next release.

There are also changes under the hood, which include more RAM for the standard iPhone 16 models and a new image file format for the Pro models.

New iPhone! More RAM! Sounds like a great combination

MacRumors says all iPhone 16 models now offer 8GB of RAM. This may not seem like news worthy of reporting for Android users, but it’s big news for iPhone fans.

Last year’s iPhone 15 Pro models were exclusively equipped with 8 GB RAM, while the regular models were equipped with 6GB RAM only.

This year, the 2GB RAM boost on the standard iPhone models is due to the upcoming Apple Intelligence, which requires at least 8GB to work.

On the flip side, Apple kept the USB speeds the same as the predecessors on both Pro and non-Pro iPhone 16 models.

So, the standard iPhone 16 offers the same USB 2 speeds,up to 480Mb/s, and the Pro iPhone 16 offers the same USB 3 speeds, up to 10Gb/s.

Although most iPhone users rely on AirDrop these days for file transfer, some still use wired transfer solutions, especially for exporting larger files, which is still an inconvenience.

iPhone 16 Pro users will get support for a new image file

Finally, MacRumors reports that the rumors about the JPEG-XL format turned out to be true.

The outlet examined the iOS 18 code closely, revealing that the iPhone 16 Pro models support this file system, offering improved compression.

The new image format is also versatile, as it is compatible with both lossy and lossless outputs.

