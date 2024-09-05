iPhone 16’s Capture Button spotted again in new last-minute case leak

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is all set to introduce the new iPhone 16 family at its upcoming iPhone event on September 9, alongside the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, new AirPods, and Apple Intelligence.

While numerous hardware upgrades are expected with the iPhone 16 models, the most noteworthy change will be the inception of the new Capture Button, which is dedicated to snatching photos and videos.

However, just days before the launch, we have a new leak from the tipster DuanRui on X/Twitter that shows unspecified iPhone 16 cases with a gap for the rumored Capture Button.

The iPhone 16 Capture Button is all but confirmed

The leaker’s image shows a handful of iPhone 16 cases in a variety of colors. They highlight the changed camera island and the rumored Capture Button slot.

The so-called Capture Button slot is on the right side, just below the Power/Lock button. While the cases shown in the image have a gap for the button, the leaker’s translated caption says,

The official protective case of Apple’s iPhone 16 series will not have this opening and will be made into an integrated design, which will not affect the normal use of this capacitive button.

Apple always launches new official iPhone cases alongside its flagships to complement them. So, it is possible that Apple has figured out a way to support the Capture Button just like the physical buttons on the current iPhone cases.

We can’t be sure whether the leaker’s statement is accurate, but we also don’t have to wait long to find out. However, one thing is for sure: the new Capture Button is pretty much confirmed for the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

