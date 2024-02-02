Tim Cook confirms Apple AI is coming soon, likely with iOS 18

AI is the next big thing. We have already seen Google incorporate AI to create some amazing features on the Pixel 8 series. Recently, Samsung welcomed AI integration with the Galaxy S24’s launch. Interestingly, Apple is missing from the AI race – but not for long.

During a recent investor call, Apple confirmed that it doesn’t want to stay behind for long with the iPhone – Apple AI is coming.

Apple AI is on the horizon with new features

According to 9to5Google, during Apple’s quarterly earnings call yesterday, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the company is working on generative AI features and will be discussing it more later in the year, likely with the iOS 18’s release.

According to Apple’s CEO,

In terms of generative AI, which, I’d guess, is your focus, we have a lot of work going on internally as I’ve alluded to before. Our MO, if you will, has always been to do work and then talk about work and not to get out in front of ourselves. And so, we’re going to hold that to this as well. But we’ve got some things that we are incredibly excited about that we’ll be talking about later this year.

However, Cook didn’t reveal any further details on Apple AI – not even revealed the devices and platforms the AI will grace with its advent.

But we speculate iPhone will be the center of Apple’s AI universe.

A few days ago, a code found in iOS 17.4 indicated Siri to get new powers – AI for summarization, smart reply to messages, and AI integration across multiple in-house applications, i.e., Apple Music.

We can expect the company’s AI integration to come with iOS 18, which will likely be unveiled at the WWDC 2024. As usual, we expect the company to hold the event in early June, where we will get more detailed info on Apple AI.

