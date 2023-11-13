iOS 18 could be the most ambitious update for iPhone yet

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple had effectively halted the development of new features for all its future sperating systems, including iOS 18, in favor of fixing bugs.

While the pause has been lifted, the company still has big ambitions for next year’s iPhone software update, iOS 18.

In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple internally refers to iOS 18 as “ambitious and compelling.”

Hence, Apple aims to ship iOS 18 with “major new features and designs” in addition to significantly improved performance and security. However, the details of the improvements are still unclear.

Apple is working on generative AI for iOS 18

Image: KnowTechie

Gurman has also explained Apple has a daunting task ahead with the 2024 version of its iPhone software. After a few years of updates, the next version of the iPhone OS, iOS 18, could come with some groundbreaking improvements.

In his words, Apple is working on generative AI and may bring features with the next iPhone software version. We know for sure that AI will be the focus on smartphones next year, with Google’s Bard and Samsung’s Galaxy AI already having debuted.

However, we are unsure what AI features Apple intends to bring. Samsung recently detailed its AI capabilities, including real-time call translations, image generation, document summaries, and message drafting.

So, we speculate Apple intends to bring something in the same realm, but we also hope that Apple brings more to the table.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

Lastly, Gurman has addressed Apple’s recent decision to briefly pause the development of the new iPhone and Mac updates to fix bugs. He states the decision may result in an extremely polished iOS 18 experience on the iPhone 16 series.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news