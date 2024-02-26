iOS 18 will come with a redesigned user interface, says new report

iOS 18 was already rumored to be Apple’s most ambitious update yet, with Tim Cook even confirming AI features for the next iOS update. Now, a recent report reveals that Apple is also working to redesign iOS and macOS.

The report comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman through his latest Power On newsletter. However, Gurman doesn’t believe the redesign would be as drastic as we have seen on iOS 7 from iOS 6.

Apple is likely to unveil redesigned iOS 18 at the WWDC 2024

Apple fans widely expected the Cupertino firm to redesign its other operating systems after the visionOS’s release.

While visionOS’s see-through design doesn’t apply to iOS, it has been a while since any significant design changes came to the iPhone and iPad operating systems.

The company is indeed working to update the design of iOS as early as this year, but I don’t believe it will be a total overhaul that mirrors visionOS.

A visual change is long overdue, and considering the inclusion of major AI features, the iOS 18 would be an exciting release.

According to Gurman, Apple will likely unveil its next-generation operating systems at the upcoming WWDC conference slated for June, with iOS 18 beta release during the summer and a wider release in September – if Apple sticks to its usual traditions.

Gurman also talked about the redesigned macOS. Unfortunately, the work on redesigned macOS has only begun, so it won’t likely get ready until 2025 or 2026.

