Apple HomePod with a screen spotted in new tvOS 17.4 beta

Rumors about Apple working on a new Homepod with a screen have been circulating the web for a while. Last year, leaker Kosutami revealed a few images of the prototype. Now, another hint about the device has appeared online.

The information about the rumored Homepod with a screen in development comes from 9to5Mac, which the outlet found while dissecting the latest tvOS 17.4.

HomePod with a screen is already in the advanced development

Source: Kosutami on X

According to the report, 9to5Mac found a code hidden in the tvOS 17.4 beta 3, released on Tuesday for the developers. The code reveals a new device with the codename “Z314”, capable of running the operating system.

If you are unaware, both Apple TV and HomePod run tvOS. Even though the current second-gen HomePod doesn’t have a user interface.

The report further states the unnamed device with the “Z314” is powered by an A15 Bionic chip, the same used on the iPad Mini 6.

Interestingly, the code reveals there are already production versions of the device that are currently undergoing tests, indicating an advanced state of development.

Moreover, the tvOS 17.4 beta 3 brings SwiftUI frameworks to the HomePod firmware, and there’s no other reason to add it to the HomePod’s version of tvOS unless the new device has a functional display.

While we don’t know when Apple plans to unveil this new HomePod with a screen, the latest hint in the tvOS 17.4 beta 3 indicates we are inching closer to the launch.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news