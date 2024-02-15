Connect with us

Apple

Apple HomePod with a screen spotted in new tvOS 17.4 beta

We are still no closer to figuring out a release date.

Apple homepod 2023
Image: Apple/KnowTechie

Rumors about Apple working on a new Homepod with a screen have been circulating the web for a while. Last year, leaker Kosutami revealed a few images of the prototype. Now, another hint about the device has appeared online. 

The information about the rumored Homepod with a screen in development comes from 9to5Mac, which the outlet found while dissecting the latest tvOS 17.4.

HomePod with a screen is already in the advanced development

Homepod lcd prototype
Source: Kosutami on X

According to the report, 9to5Mac found a code hidden in the tvOS 17.4 beta 3, released on Tuesday for the developers. The code reveals a new device with the codename “Z314”, capable of running the operating system. 

If you are unaware, both Apple TV and HomePod run tvOS. Even though the current second-gen HomePod doesn’t have a user interface.

The report further states the unnamed device with the “Z314” is powered by an A15 Bionic chip, the same used on the iPad Mini 6

Interestingly, the code reveals there are already production versions of the device that are currently undergoing tests, indicating an advanced state of development. 

Moreover, the tvOS 17.4 beta 3 brings SwiftUI frameworks to the HomePod firmware, and there’s no other reason to add it to the HomePod’s version of tvOS unless the new device has a functional display. 

While we don’t know when Apple plans to unveil this new HomePod with a screen, the latest hint in the tvOS 17.4 beta 3 indicates we are inching closer to the launch. 

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar of saurav dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Apple