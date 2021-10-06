Your expensive iPad mini 6 now has another screen defect to look out for

This year’s iPad mini (the sixth, if you’re counting) was the first substantially different redesign since the first generation device. It seems that redesign might not have been entirely ready for production, as multiple reports of a new screen defect have started to emerge.

Hot on the heels of the ‘jelly scroll‘ issue, is another unrelated screen defect. This time, pressing on the screen at certain points distorts the image coming from the LCD screen. You can see it in the video below, where the user presses down on the screen and a distorted, flashing ring appears about an inch away from their finger.

It also seems that pressing the same distance away from that distorted patch also makes that defect show up, hinting at something in the internal hardware that’s pressing on the screen from below.

That’s what the creator of this video theorizes that’s happening, showing on an image of the internals of the iPad mini 6 with several ribbon cables circled. Those circled areas are underneath where the distorted sections of the LCD panels are, but it’s not confirmed that this is the reason for the issue the screen is facing.

This isn’t the first time an iPad had distortion when pressed. My 2018 iPad Pro 11″ also has a similar issue, which is very noticeable when you’re cleaning the screen. Mine even had it straight out of the box. Maybe it is from pressure below, with components not fitting properly, or it could be an issue with the laminated LCD screen losing its lamination in those areas.

Maybe Apple will acknowledge this issue and release a repair advisory or maybe a recall. Then again, if it’s not widespread or noticed by many users, Apple might just do a silent refresh on the iPad mini 6 to remove the issue.

