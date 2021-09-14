Apple’s new iPad mini comes with a larger screen, 5G support, and starts at $499

Apple has shown off a lot of new hardware during today’s California Streaming Event. In addition to a new Apple Watch and the iPhone 13, Apple also revealed the iPad mini.

The new iPad mini comes in just a bit bigger than the previous iPad mini 5 with an 8.3-inch display (the 5 was 7.9 inches). This time around, the mini features slimmer bezels, further emphasizing the “mini” aspect of the tablet. Despite the increase in display size, this device is still the smallest tablet that Apple has to offer.

This year’s iPad mini also comes with a pretty significant upgrade to both of the device’s cameras. Both the front and the back cameras are 12-megapixels. The front-facing camera features Apple’s new Center Stage feature for video call tracking, while the rear-facing camera has True Tone flash and lets you record video in 4K.

Image: Apple

And those aren’t the only changes that come along with this year’s iPad mini. For the first time, the tablet comes with a USB-C port for charging. It’s also equipped with 5G support, allowing for download speeds up to 3.5 gigabits per second – if you can find some of that coveted 5G coverage.

Apple’s new iPad mini also features a hell of a performance boost. The company says you can expect up to 40% faster speeds from the CPU and a whopping 80% improvement from the device’s GPU.

The new iPad mini comes in four colors and is available for preorder starting today. You can snag one of these starting at $499, and they’re set to ship out starting next week.

