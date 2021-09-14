The iPhone 13 has an even better battery and camera and starts at $699

Apple just took the covers off the new iPhone 13 range, and it seems like it was worth the wait. There are two models on the lower end, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini, which have a common set of features and hardware, with the only real difference being the screen size.

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini look almost identical to last year’s devices, with a few notable exceptions. The screen notch is 20-percent smaller, so you’ll get a little bit more screen for notification icons. The camera bump now has the cameras on a diagonal from each other, instead of in a line like the last couple of models had.

The same ceramic front glass from the iPhone 12 is back, with IP68 water- and dust-proofing. The display is now 28-percent brighter at 800 nits, with a peak 1,200 nits brightness. That screen also has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR options.

Image: KnowTechie

As expected, they’re both powered by the A15 Bionic chip. This is Apple’s custom silicon on the 5nm node, and it’s a six-core chip with two high-performance and four efficiency cores. Apple says it’s 50-percent faster than “the leading competition” which probably means Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, but could also mean the A14 Bionic from last year because Apple is so far ahead of the rest when it comes to mobile chips.

Both iPhone 13 models have sensor-shift stabilization, so you won’t want to mount these on your motorcycle. The new sensor gathers 47-percent more light, with 1.7-micron pixels and an f/1.5 effective aperture.

Image: Apple

The new 12MP ultrawide camera has a 120-degree field of view, with an f/2.4 aperture and a 13mm focal lens. We’ll see if any of the Android manufacturers can catch up since Apple now has a year’s head start and is about to start its second lap.

Battery life is said to be longer than last year’s devices, with 90 minutes for the iPhone 13 mini, and 2.5 hours more for the iPhone 13. Whew.

You’ll be able to get the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in (PRODUCT) red, silver, blue, black, and pink. Pricing starts from $699 for the iPhone 13 mini, and from $799 for the iPhone 13. Storage starts at 128GB, and there are also 256GB, and 512GB options.

