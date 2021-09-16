How much does the iPhone 13 cost?

Apple has finally revealed the new iPhone 13 in all of its glory. This year’s lineup features four new phones, with a range of sizes and capabilities available.

This year’s iPhone is bigger and better than ever, with an upgraded camera and longer battery life. This time around, Apple opted for a base storage size of 128 GB, so you shouldn’t have to worry about storage space. And the Pro versions even have a 1 TB storage option so you can shove all of your data onto your phone.

The iPhone 13 has seen a minor redesign, with a 20% smaller notch to give you even more screen room than before. There are four different versions, starting with the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13, which only really differ in size. Then, there’s the 13 Pro and Pro Max, Apple’s top-of-the-line iPhones that take the flagship device to the next level.

How much will the iPhone 13 set you back?

This year’s iPhone starts out at a relatively modest price of $699 for the 128 GB mini. However, the price rises steadily as you add more storage. Let’s first take a look at the 5.4-inch display mini and the standard 6.1 inches iPhone 13:

Image: KnowTechie

iPhone 13 mini prices: 128 GB – $699

256 GB – $799

512 GB – $999 iPhone 13 prices: 128 GB – $799

256 GB – $899

512 GB – $1,099

Now, we’ll take a look at this year’s Pro models. As usual, the big upgrade with the Pro models is in the cameras, and this year’s cameras are loaded with new software and features. The iPhone 13 Pro keeps the same 6.1-inch display, while the Pro Max comes with a larger 6.7-inch display:

Image: KnowTechie

iPhone 13 Pro prices: 128 GB – $999

256 GB – $1,099

512 GB – $1,299

1 TB – $1,499 iPhone 13 Pro Max: 128 GB – $1,099

256 GB – $1,199

512 GB – $1,399

1 TB – $1,599

As you can see, this year’s iPhone lineup has a device for just about anyone. Whether you’re just looking for a new phone that will get the job done efficiently or you’re in the market for a top-of-the-line smartphone with enough storage for generations, there’s probably an iPhone 13 that’ll work for you.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: