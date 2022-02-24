iPhone 14: News, rumors, leaks, pricing, and release date

Apple’s iPhone 14 won’t be here until later this year, but we already know a fair bit about the upcoming smartphone and its variants. Most of the rumors are just that, but some are based on supply chain analysis which adds to their credibility.

Whatever the leaks say, it’s a fair bet that the iPhone 14 will feature better battery life, a better processor, and better cameras. I mean, that’s the trifecta that Apple always targets, so why change a winning formula?

That’s not all, however, as other rumors point to Apple using new materials on the iPhone 14 and even reports the company is finally getting rid of the Lightning port. Will these outlandish claims come true?

Until Apple announces the iPhone 14, take anything you read with a hefty serving of skepticism. We rounded up the claims and added some of our takes on the news below.

Apple traditionally releases the latest iPhone models in September every year, so what is when the new iPhone is coming out, most likely. Expect to see an Apple Event mid-month in September, with retail availability closer to the end of September.

That’s also when iOS 16 is likely to release, as Apple always ships the latest iPhone with the latest version of iOS.

Design notes for the iPhone 14

Early leaks from Jon Prosser at FrontPageTech show the iPhone 14 without the usual ‘notch’ at the top of its screen. His renders have a hole-punch selfie camera instead.

The thing with that is that Apple needs space for more than just a camera on every iPhone screen. Face ID needs a dot projector, a flood illuminator, and an infrared camera. Then there’s the proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and the speaker and microphone. That’s a lot of things for a single hole.

Ben Geskin thinks that Apple is going to fix that with a pill-shaped hole punch, instead of a circular one. That would give them the space to put more sensors in, without sacrificing screen space.

Ross Young of DSCC thinks that it will be a combination, with both a punch-hole and a pill-shaped hole. This will be a unique configuration that only Apple is using.

Image: Ross Young / @DSCCRoss

Apple soothsayer, Ming-Chi Kuo, says that the four iPhone 14 models will share two screen sizes. Each tier of normal and Pro will have a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch display option. He also thinks the iPhone 14 won’t have a mini version.

The return of Touch ID might happen, with under-screen fingerprint sensors . According to LeaksApplePro, Apple has stopped the development of under-screen fingerprint sensors for Touch ID. That doesn’t rule out Touch ID coming back in other forms, like as part of the power button.

Panel type

Little is known about the base-model iPhone 14 screens, but there have been some reports about the Pro versions of the iPhone 14. A new leak claims the base-model iPhone 14 will have a 90 Hz refresh rate screen.

Both models are reportedly using similar LTPO OLED displays. That enables a 120 Hz variable refresh rate, which Apple calls ProMotion. Those might be supplied by both LG and the existing supplier, Samsung. That could help ward off any supply chain crunch.

Cameras

Screenshot: KnowTechie

The primary sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro models will be a 48-megapixel one if reports are to be believed. This will be the first time Apple has used this high of a megapixel sensor in an iPhone.

It will be capable of 8K video recording, and the larger sensor size should improve low-light photography. Currently, the largest camera sensor on any iPhone uses a 12-megapixel one.

More iPhone 14 rumors and possible changes

Apple has reportedly told mobile carriers in the US to prepare for an eSIM-only phone release. That leak had a September 2022 date on it, which would coincide with this year’s iPhone 14 release.

That will improve weatherproofing if so, as well as make manufacturing less complicated, and free up internal space that can be used for things like bigger batteries. The only thing? Not every carrier supports eSIM, but you can bet they will if Apple pushes for it.

Better battery life might also come from Apple using a new 5G chip with better power efficiency. That’s according to Taiwanese news outlet Economic Daily News, which reports TSMC is making the 5G chips for the iPhone 14. The change to a smaller process node should improve power consumption, while also increasing the amount of space left in the chassis to stuff the battery into.

The iPhone Pro models might gain a titanium chassis, which will improve structural stability while letting Apple shave off some weight. Early renders also show the volume buttons going back to an iPhone 4-inspired rounded shape, and a thicker chassis as the camera lenses were flush with the back of the device.

We’ll be updating this post as more leaks happen throughout the year. Apple is reportedly already moving forward with a small production run to figure out issues before going into mass production. It’ll be interesting to see how many of these are accurate when the iPhone 14 releases this fall.

