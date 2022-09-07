Google announces October 6 event to show off Pixel 7 and more
Expect to also see some new Nest devices
Google has set the date for the launch of the latest Pixel handsets and more. The next Made By Google event is on October 6, at 10 am EST.
At the event, we already know that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be announced, along with the Pixel Watch. Google already teased these three devices at its annual I/O conference in May.
While we’ve already seen many of the features of the three devices, Google could still surprise us. The newest information is that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will use the next generation of Tensor chip, Google’s self-designed processor.
What we didn’t expect is more Nest devices. Google said it’ll unveil some more smart home devices at the same event. 9to5Google thinks that will be a cheaper Chromecast with Google TV HD, a Wi-Fi 6 version of Nest WiFi, and a new Nest Doorbell.
Tune in on October 6 at 10 am EST when we bring you all the news from the Made By Google event. You can follow along on Google’s YouTube channel.
The one thing we know we won’t see? A folding Pixel, as that’s coming next year at the earliest.
Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- It’s 2022 and Google Drive finally supports Copy and Paste
- Google Pixel 7: News, rumors, leaks, pricing, and release date
- MOZA Racing announces new direct drive wheel bundle, FSR Formula Wheel
- Giveaway: Enter to win a Roborock Dyad Wet and Dry Vacuum