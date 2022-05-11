How to watch the Google I/O 2022 conference

It’s here. Google I/O starts today, May 11, at 1 PM EST. The event will last through tomorrow. There’s a lot we’re expecting to see during the conference, so if you are interested in tuning in, you’ll need to know how to watch the Google I/O conference.

The easiest way to watch the conference is directly from YouTube. Google will be livestreaming the event, where it is expected to unveil new hardware and software. That potentially includes the upcoming Pixel 6a and the long-rumored Pixel Watch.

Additionally, we can expect to see the latest and greatest updates that will come to the Android operating system. If this is something that interests you, you’ll definitely want to tune in.

How to watch the Google I/O conference

Again, the easiest way to watch the conference is through YouTube or the Google I/O page here. Even better, you can watch it directly from here. We’ve included the YouTube stream below.

This means you can just leave this tab open on your browser and when the time comes, you’ll be able to watch the conference.

Google I/O highlights everything Google and Android

If you are completely intertwined in Google’s ecosystem, you’ll definitely want to tune in. But even if you aren’t all-in on Android and Google, it will also be a great event for tech fans.

Again, the Google I/O conference starts today at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST) and takes place from May 11 through May 12.

