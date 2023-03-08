Google I/O 2023 is scheduled for May 10

Google I/O, the company’s annual developer conference, has been scheduled for May 10, 2023.

CEO Sundar Pichai’s tweet earlier this week revealed that the annual conference will occur live from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

The show will air in front of a live audience and broadcast to everyone online, most likely on YouTube.

This year, the main focus of the tech industry has been on artificial intelligence, and Google I/O 2023 will follow the same trend.

Excited that this year's #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

Among the revelations, we expect to hear more about Bard. Bard is Google’s upcoming AI chatbot answer to ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing AI search.

We’ll also likely learn more about the next version of Android and potential Chrome updates. Some believe Google will reveal the rumored Pixel 7a and maybe even a foldable Pixel phone.

Also rumored in the Pixel line is a new Pixel tablet. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the company decided to reveal that at Google I/O this year as well.

As far as specifics for how and when to watch the event, we still don’t have many details. All we know now is that the event will take place on May 10.

The conference generally starts around 10 AM PT or around 1 PM on the east coast, and there’s no reason to believe this year will be any different. But we’ll learn more as we get closer to the event date.

