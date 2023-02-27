Google is bringing several new updates to Android and WearOS

To help kick off this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Google announced a handful of new updates for Android and WearOS.

The company revealed these new features in a blog post on its website. The features focus on productivity, audio enhancements, and customization.

A majority of these features are rolling out to users now. However, feature rollouts like this can sometimes take a while, so keep an eye out for the newly updated apps and features.

The Google Keep single note widget lets you quickly and easily manage notes and to-do lists on your home screen.

It shows reminders, screenshots, and more from the Keep app and syncs with your smartwatch.

Google Keep is also getting improved with two new shortcuts for notes and lists on WearOS. Closing out its new productivity updates, Google’s update adds a way to annotate PDFs with a stylus in the Google Drive app.

The company is improving the audio in Google Meets with noise cancellation.

And Fast Pair is a new feature coming to Chromebooks that lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with just the tap of a button.

New emoji combinations are coming to Emoji Kitchen that you can combine into stickers using Gboard. Google also updated your Google Wallet for tap to pay with new animations.

Customization is key on Android, and this update lets you customize the size of Chrome’s content by up to 300%.

You can increase the size of everything on a Chrome webpage while keeping the same layout.

Chrome customization is currently only available to Chrome Beta participants, but it’s rolling out to everyone in March.

