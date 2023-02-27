Twitter laid off 200 more staff members over the weekend

Elon Musk’s house cleaning at Twitter continued over the weekend as the company reportedly laid off more than 200 employees Saturday night.

Since Musk took over Twitter in October last year, the company’s workforce has gone from somewhere around 7,500 employees down to about 2,000.

According to The New York Times, Twitter’s latest layoff took another 10 percent, or roughly 200, more employees off the books.

Some Twitter engineers are being locked out of their work emails and laptops tonight, and believe that it is a layoff. Unclear at the moment how many people had this happen, but Musk told employees in late Nov. that layoffs were done. w/@RMac18 — kate conger (@kateconger) February 26, 2023

Many employees saw this layoff coming throughout last week. A few sources told The Times that the company’s Slack account was taken offline. And many employees lost access to work emails on Saturday.

Among those laid off at Twitter this time was Esther Crawford. Crawford was tasked with overseeing the new Twitter Blue verification changes and other monetization efforts at the company.

Also included in the layoffs was the majority of the remaining product team. Crawford became one of the biggest product managers at Twitter since Musk’s takeover. She once tweeted a picture of herself sleeping on the floor of her office.

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

Musk has been aiming to turn Twitter’s business model around with more monetization and potential profits. He says he wants to leave Twitter in a “stable” position before replacing himself as CEO by the end of this year.

And it looks like part of that stabilization requires getting rid of the majority of the company’s employees.

Many ex-employees say Musk plans on installing a brand-new product team, which could explain the latest round of layoffs.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: